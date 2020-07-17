Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Stephen Myler's England cap came on tour to Argentina in 2015

Ospreys have signed veteran former England fly-half Stephen Myler on a one-year deal.

The 35-year-old was among a group of players released by London Irish earlier in July and Ospreys boss Toby Booth believes Myler can add strength in depth to his squad.

Myler spent much of his career at Northampton Saints and made his single England appearance in 2015.

"He will bring vast experience and leadership to our squad," said Booth.

Myler helped Saints win the European Challenge Cup and English Premiership in 2014, part of a 330-game, 2,655-point spell at the club before he departed Franklin's Gardens in 2018.

"As soon as I spoke to Toby, someone I know from the Premiership and who is highly respected and regarded, the chance to be involved with the Ospreys was too good a chance to miss," said Myler.

"The Ospreys have been very successful during my time in rugby and produced some fantastic players down the years, and where the club wants to go is just exciting.

"I was fortunate to play for so long at Northampton, a place that loves rugby and wants to see its team doing well. The Ospreys have the same kind of feeling and tradition around them."

Ospreys head coach Booth added: "We have identified positions where we need some strength in depth and real quality and experience to bolster the squad.

"We felt Stephen would add some real value on the field but also do the same off the field and in the squad environment."