England lock Maro Itoje has signed a new "long-term" contract at Saracens.

The 25-year-old had been linked with loan moves to Leicester and French side Racing 92 after Saracens were relegated to the Championship in January.

But Itoje has joined England captain Owen Farrell in committing his future to the reigning Premiership and Champions Cup holders.

"I'm really looking forward to the future. The future is going to be brighter than our past," he said.

More to follow.