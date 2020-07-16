Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ulster's Luke Marshall runs in for a try in the Champions Cup game against Toulouse in France in 2015

Ulster will take on Toulouse in their European Champions Cup quarter-final in France on Sunday, 20 September.

Toulouse will host the Irish province in their 33,000-capacity home venue with the game kicking off at 12:30 BST.

The previous day, Leinster will host holders Saracens at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin (15:00) in a repeat of last year's final.

Clermont Auvergne take on Racing 92 on in another Saturday fixture with Exeter hosting Northampton the following day.

If Ulster achieve victory in France, they will face either either Exeter or Northampton in the semi-finals.

All matches will be subject to government guidelines so could be played behind closed doors.

The quarter-finals were originally scheduled for the first weekend in April but had to be postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ulster completed a Champions Cup double over four-time winners Toulouse when sides last met in the competition in 2015.

Ulster eased to a 28-0 victory in Belfast before an impressive 25-23 win in France nine days later.