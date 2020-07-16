Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Matias Orlando has won 44 caps for Argentina

Argentina centre Matias Orlando will join Newcastle Falcons for their return to the Premiership.

Orlando, 28, has been capped 44 times, and will arrive at Kingston Park in December on an 18-month deal.

“He possesses a huge amount of quality in his skill set and work ethic,” director of rugby Dean Richards said.

Orlando helped Jaguares reach the Super Rugby final before playing three times at the 2019 World Cup in Japan, including in a 39-10 defeat by England.

Newcastle were promoted from the Championship when the season was prematurely ended amid the coronavirus pandemic, having gone unbeaten during the league campaign.

The 2020-21 Premiership season is expected to start in late autumn once the current delayed season is completed.