Owen Farrell was back training with Saracens this week

England captain Owen Farrell will remain at Saracens following their relegation from the Premiership.

The 28-year-old fly-half, who has been with the club his whole career, has signed a "long-term" contract, but Saracens have not disclosed the length.

Sarries will go down to the Championship at the end of this season for breaches of the salary cap.

Farrell, who has won 83 international caps, has made 199 appearances for the north London side.

"The club means a lot to me," Farrell said.

"I've been here a long, long time now and to be sorted going forward is brilliant."

Farrell has helped Saracens win five Premiership titles and three European Champions Cups since making his debut in 2008.

He captained England for the first time in the 2018 Six Nations, and has also appeared four times for the British & Irish Lions.

Farrell becomes the latest England international who could play for Sarries in the Championship next season.

Hooker Jamie George, prop Mako Vunipola and full-back Elliot Daly have all agreed to remain at Allianz Park, but England lock Maro Itoje is yet to resolve his future.

"Most of the senior players are in a similar position," Farrell added.

"They'd do anything to put us in the best position possible and that was telling during the tough times this year. I'm sure that will be the case going forward as well."

Saracens will resume the 2019-20 Premiership campaign, which was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, with an away fixture at Bristol on Saturday, 15 August.