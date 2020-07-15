Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Worcester flanker Ted Hill made his England debut as a 19-year-old

Ted Hill has been appointed Worcester Warriors' new club captain at 21, making him their youngest skipper in 16 years of Premiership rugby.

Hill, who won his one England cap against Japan in 2018, succeeds experienced South African GJ van Velze.

Centre Will Butler becomes assistant club captain at Sixways, while New Zealand-born hooker Matt Moulds will be team captain.

Moulds led the side for nine games before the season was suspended.

"The appointment of Ted and Will accords with our vision for our young Worcester lads to form the core of our team," said director of rugby Alan Solomons.

"They are both homegrown players who have come through our academy and it's fantastic to see them rise to leadership positions.

"Ted has developed into a terrific player who has the full respect of our whole squad. He is a young lad who has a massive future in the game.

"Will is a natural leader who has captained England age grade teams. He and Ted complement one another.

"'Mouldsy' is an outstanding leader. He is a salt-of-the-earth character who has settled in well here at Sixways."

Van Velze, who arrived from Northampton in 2014, remains at Worcester and is still under contract for another year.

He has started just one Premiership game this season, the 62-5 hammering at Saracens in January.

Warriors are due to resume the delayed Premiership campaign after a five-month break on Saturday 15 August with a home game against Gloucester - the first of nine matches left to finish their season after the interruption because of the coronavirus pandemic.