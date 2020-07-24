Coleraine's war cry top of the class in Schools' Cup

Alan McKee (front row, third from left) in the Coleraine Inst team of 1988

For almost half of its 144 years of existence, the Ulster Schools Challenge Cup has rested within the hallowed walls of Methodist College Belfast or Royal Belfast Academical Institution.

Between them the schools have claimed outright victory 68 times - Methody hold a slight lead of 36 compared with RBAI's 32. When it comes to bragging rights in schools rugby, such things matter.

Naturally enough their respective dominance has given them the right to sing about it. And that is something they have never been reticent about.

MCB's Floreat Ultonia includes the lines: "While we fight together the toils of life that claim us, let us ever keep in mind Methody the famous."

For Inst, the call to arms hits the ground running: "Inst, Inst, ancient and royal. Inst, Inst, great is thy name. We, thy, sons true and loyal, sing of thy glory and fame."

Other saltier verses would not get past the censor's pen.

Long history

Armagh Royal School won the first ever Schools' Cup final in 1876, beating Inst 3-0 and that school's anthem remains on instant redial for Geoff Caldwell, captain of the first XV in 1995.

"Throughout the years the staunch and true, have done for her what they may do. We'll make her future glorious, too. Floreat Armachia," he says without a moment's hesitation.

"It was great for bonding a team and creating a great feeling. We only sang it when we'd won."

And those stirring Armagh sentiments might have been heard for a 10th time on St Patrick's Day but for the Covid-19 pandemic putting paid to this year's decider against Wallace High School.

However, the prize for the most bizarre school anthem to ever reverberate around the old stands of Ravenhill may belong to the unknown scribes of Coleraine Academical Institution, who composed a chant without equal in 1924.

"The legend of the Coleraine War Cry lies with a school party who went to see the New Zealand All-Blacks for the first time in a game against Ulster," explains retired history teacher Joe Cassells, who has curated the school's fascinating heritage.

Whatever the manner of Ulster's 28-6 defeat by The Invincibles, it was the performance by full-back George Napia, leading a haka before kick-off, that spurred the Coleraine boys into creating their own ceremonial challenge.

The mesmerising power of Napia's chant of "Ka mate! Ka Mate! Ka ora! Ka ora!" was replaced by artistry of a different quality.

Hee-Yah, Hee-Yah, Hee Billywanga

Hee-Yah, Hee-Yah, Ha

Hunka, Hunka, Hunk Billywanga,

Kra, Kru, Kra,

And if that wasn't bad enough

Rick, Rick, Rickety Rick

Isky, Isky, Aye

Hee Billy Wanga, Ting Tong Tanga

C.A.I

C-O-L-E-R-A-I-N-E

"It was one of the first things that I learnt when I went to Coleraine Inst in the 1940s," recalls retired solicitor Brian Hall.

"We needed a war cry - a way of putting fear in the opposition. The words were pure nonsense but if you had 300-400 people shouting them, it made a difference I can tell you."

All Blacks player George Napia was the inspiration for the Coleraine War Cry

"I don't ever recall seeing the war cry written down. In the weeks leading up to a Schools Cup match, supporters would be brought into the assembly hall to be taught it," says Belfast actor Alan McKee.

"The team would perform it in the centre of the field before kick-off and the supporters would shout it intermittently during the game."

Ravenhill decider

McKee got his chance to be centre stage at Ravenhill in the 1988 Schools Cup final, playing at tight-head against Bangor Grammar.

"It was our first final since 1966 and because it was two towns from outside Belfast, and not the old reliables, Methody and Inst, it had a different feeling. We did our war cry in the middle of the field. However, they still beat us 13-8."

Coleraine Inst's chant would prove more effective four years later when future Ireland centre Jonny Bell led the team to a thrilling 35-21 victory over Methody in the 1992 decider.

Prior to the 2015 merger with the Girls High School to form a new entity, Coleraine Grammar School, the many sporting memories of C.A.I. had been gathered and labelled by Joe Cassells.

"Apart from all the other sporting successes, the place is steeped in the rugby achievements of past pupils," he recounts. "We have international caps and jerseys and even a Lions blazer worn by George Beamish in the 1930s."

And there also remains the war cry, ready to echo through the rafters, whenever a challenge is needed.

"It's not something you forget," says Alan McKee. "We were at a funder raiser in the school a few years ago and after the meal all the men stood and did the Coleraine War Cry.

"The wives and girlfriends were looking at us with what could have been described as pity."