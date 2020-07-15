Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Elliot Daly has won 43 caps for England

England and British and Irish Lions back Elliot Daly has signed a new three-year contract with Saracens.

Daly, 27, joined from Wasps last summer and made his Sarries debut after helping England to the 2019 World Cup final against South Africa in Japan.

The new deal will see Daly remain at Saracens until at least 2023.

“I haven’t been here that long, but I really feel part of the Saracens family, so it was an easy decision,” he said.

The versatile back, who also an impressive long-range goal kicking ability, featured seven times for Saracens before the season was postponed in March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He follows fellow England internationals Mako Vunipola and Jamie George in agreeing new long-term contracts in the past week.

The Premiership and European Champions Cup holders will play in the Championship next season after being relegated for repeatedly breaching salary cap regulations.