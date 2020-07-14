Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ben Fry has already made four Dragons senior appearances

Dragons have secured back-row forward Ben Fry on a long-term contract and signed his prop brother Harry from Gloucester Academy.

Ben Fry, 21, has risen through Dragons ranks to earn a future in the professional ranks.

Nineteen-year-old Harry returns to Wales after playing for Hartpury in the Championship in England.

"I have been impressed by Ben's attitude and that he has an edge to his game," said Dragons boss Dean Ryan.

"At Dragons it is vitally important we retain and develop our best young talent and Ben is a part of that process.

"Harry is a young loose-head that we're looking forward to bringing back to Wales and into our environment, where he will learn from the senior professionals around him."