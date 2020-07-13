Jorfan Taufua joined Leicester from Super Rugby side Ctrusaders

Leicester have agreed a revised contract with New Zealand-born forward Jordan Taufua.

The 28-year-old back-row was one of six players not to agree new terms following a change to the salary cap.

But he was granted an extension to the 30 June deadline to renegotiate, having gone into quarantine after returning from his homeland to restart training.

The club has not disclosed the length of what they describe as an "amended pay agreement" with the player.

"Jordan has said from the outset that he wanted to be a part of Leicester Tigers moving forward," director of rugby Geordan Murphy told the club website.

The club have seen England centre Manu Tuilagi move to Sale, and Kyle Eastmond, Telusa Veainu, Greg Bateman and Noel Read also left Welford Road after failing to agree new terms under a reduced salary cap after finances were hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are entering a new period in the Tigers history with a new look coaching team, committed group of players and exciting crop of youngsters taking their first steps on their professional rugby journey," Murphy added

"I have said throughout this process that tough times make tough people and Leicester Tigers will come out the other side with a playing, coaching and staff group of committed individuals who are passionate about this club and want to be a part of seeing it back to where it belongs."