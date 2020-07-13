Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Former Ireland youth international Steenson has scored 2,611 points in 306 appearances since moving to Exeter from Cornish Pirates in 2008

Veteran Exeter fly-half Gareth Steenson has agreed a contract extension until the end of the current season.

The 36-year-old, who has spent 12 years at Sandy Park, will retire when the current campaign concludes and join the club's coaching staff.

Exeter's all-time record point scorer kicked key penalties that saw the club win promotion to the top flight in 2010 and the Premiership title in 2017.

The season will resume in mid-August, having been on hold since March.

Steenson follows long-serving team-mate Phil Dollman in agreeing a short term extension until the end of the elongated season, caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It's nice to know I will get the chance to finish off what we started," Steenson told the club website. external-link

"I'm incredibly fortunate, I'm sitting here at the age I am, still doing what I love.

"If I don't get another opportunity to run out in front of a full Sandy Park, it will be disappointing, but it is something I can live with.

"I've been very lucky and I know there are guys out there who had things taken away from them, so for me, I can't really have any complaints."