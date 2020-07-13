Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Mike Forshaw joined Sale from Connacht in 2013 as a defence coach

Sale coaches Mike Forshaw and Paul Deacon have signed contract extensions to remain with the club until 2022.

Forshaw, 50, and Deacon, 41, spent their playing careers in rugby league but switched codes to join Sale as coaches in 2013 and 2015 respectively.

"They have both done a fantastic job since joining the club," said Sale director of rugby Steve Diamond.

Sale are second in the Premiership and face Harlequins on 14 August in the first post-lockdown domestic game.

"The next couple of years are hugely exciting and I can't wait to see how far the group of players we now have can go," said attack and skills coach Deacon, a former Great Britain rugby league international.

Defence coach Forshaw added: "From a defensive point of view, we have made some huge strides over the past few seasons. I just want us to keep improving."