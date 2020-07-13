Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Mako Vunipola has represented the British and Irish Lions six times across two tours

England prop Mako Vunipola has signed a new, undisclosed-length contract with Championship-bound Saracens.

The 29-year-old's new deal extends his nine-year stay with the club, for whom he has already played 168 times.

“This club has been very good to me and are very good to me,” he told the club website.

“I have no doubt the club will be back and fighting for championships and that’s part of the reason why this decision was quite easy."

Vunipola will play in the Championship next season after Premiership champions Saracens were relegated for salary cap breaches.

Director of rugby Mark McCall added: “Mako is a world-class player who is able to combine an innate understanding of the game with brutal physicality and an incredible skill set.

“The Vunipola family are an integral part of the Saracens story; Mako is a hugely respected member of the squad who shows genuine care for his teammates.

"We are delighted he has committed his future here.”