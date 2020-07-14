Matias Alemanno: Gloucester sign Argentina lock

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Matias Alemanno in action for Argentina
Matias Alemanno has won 61 caps for Argentina

Gloucester have signed Argentina lock Matias Alemanno on a "long-term" deal.

The 28-year-old, who has 61 international caps and played at the World Cup in 2015 and 2019, has joined the Premiership side on a undisclosed-length contract.

Gloucester's new head coach George Skivington told the club websiteexternal-link Alemanno was a "fantastic" signing.

"He's a physical and abrasive player, and his style of play will really suit the Premiership," Skivington added.

Top Stories

Featured