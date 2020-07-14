Matias Alemanno: Gloucester sign Argentina lock
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Gloucester have signed Argentina lock Matias Alemanno on a "long-term" deal.
The 28-year-old, who has 61 international caps and played at the World Cup in 2015 and 2019, has joined the Premiership side on a undisclosed-length contract.
Gloucester's new head coach George Skivington told the club website Alemanno was a "fantastic" signing.
"He's a physical and abrasive player, and his style of play will really suit the Premiership," Skivington added.