Jamie Roberts made his Stormers debut against the Hurricanes in February 2020

Wales centre Jamie Roberts is in talks with the Dragons to return to regional rugby for the first time in more than seven years.

Roberts, 33, left Cardiff Blues in 2013 for Racing 92 in France and has since played for Harlequins and Bath in England and Stormers in South Africa.

He returned from South Africa to Wales in April amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Roberts won the last of 94 Wales caps in November 2017 and remains available for Test selection.

He has also won three caps for the British and Irish Lions.

Roberts is weighing up his options but if the move went through, he would link up with Wales centre Nick Tompkins, who has signed for a year on loan from Saracens, while another international back, Jonah Holmes, has also arrived at Rodney Parade.

Dragons had been in the market for former Leinster centre Joe Tomane, but the move for the Australian international stalled.

Roberts came through the ranks at Cardiff RFC before going professional with the Cardiff Blues regional side.

The qualified doctor has also fitted in a stint at Cambridge University where he played in the 2015 Varsity Match.

Roberts volunteered to help the NHS fight against coronavirus after his South Africa stint in Super Rugby was cut short because of the pandemic.

After arriving back in Wales, Roberts became involved with the Cardiff and Vale Health Board in an honorary role.

Meanwhile, Rhodri Williams, Tavis Knoyle, Josh Lewis, Jordan Williams, Will Talbot-Davies, Owen Jenkins, Rio Dyer, Arwel Robson and Dafydd Howells have signed new contracts to stay at Rodney Parade.