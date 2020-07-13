Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Harlequins have played at The Stoop since 1963

London Irish will play the remainder of their 2019-20 home games at The Twickenham Stoop.

The Exiles' tenancy at Madejski Stadium, home of Championship football team Reading, expired during the coronavirus lockdown.

The construction of their new ground, the Brentford Community Stadium, is still ongoing ahead of next season.

Irish will play five home matches at The Stoop, one of which will be against Harlequins.

London Irish chief executive Brian Facer said: "Although we may be fierce competitors with Harlequins on the field, even rivals can support each other during extraordinary circumstances such as these."

Their home game against relegated Saracens has now been confirmed for Monday 31 August.