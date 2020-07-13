Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Alex King was part of Wales' coaching setup for the 2017 Six Nations

Premiership club Gloucester have named former England fly-half Alex King as their new attack coach.

The 45-year-old, who has previously worked as Wales' attack coach, moves to Kingsholm after a spell coaching Montpellier's backs.

Also on Monday, it was announced Trevor Woodman had signed a new deal to stay with Gloucester, specifically as a forwards coach.

Earlier in July, Tim Taylor agreed a new contract as assistant coach.

They will all work under new head coach George Skivington, who was named as the new man in charge of the West Country outfit on 27 June.

“I’m looking forward to being part of George's new coaching team, and meeting the players soon," King told the club website.