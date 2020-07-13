Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

The Irish Rugby Football Union and Rugby Players Ireland have reached an agreement on a pay cut for the four provincial sides' players.

Players earning more than 25,000 euros a year will face a 10% salary reduction from 1 July to 31 December.

They will also have a 10% salary deferral, with 5% subject to a retrospective salary reduction pending the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

There will be no impact for players on salaries up to 25,000 euros per year.

"Irish Rugby, like all sports organisations, businesses and society in general, has been severely impacted by the ongoing Covid-19 crisis with major uncertainty continuing around our future financial income streams," said IRFU chief executive Philip Browne.

"The IRFU, the provinces and clubs remain in a highly precarious financial situation, making it critically important that an agreement was reached on this matter."

There has been no action since 13 March because of the Covid-19 lockdown.

"Aware of the significant challenges facing not just rugby but the country as a whole as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, we believe the agreement reached is reflective of our shared ambition to see rugby at all levels continue to thrive," said RPI chief executive Simon Keogh.

"We would like to acknowledge the good working relationship with the IRFU that has underpinned the process and will continue to contribute to Ireland's on-field success.

"The players have already returned to work and are focused on preparing for the much-anticipated return to competitive rugby in August."