Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Taylor Gough signed a new Tigers contract in February

Leicester say they will support forward Taylor Gough in any way they can as he recovers from "severe spinal injuries" he sustained in a car crash.

The club say he is "suffering from paralysis and unable to move his legs" after the accident almost a month ago.

The 20-year-old has played once as a replacement for the Tigers in the Premiership Cup in January 2019.

He spent part of this season on loan at Championship Yorkshire Carnegie and signed a new Tigers deal in February.

"All of us were impacted, from the playing squad to the back-room, by this news," director of rugby Geordan Murphy told the club website. external-link

"Taylor is popular with everyone at this club and all of us are thinking of him and his family during this time.

"The club has supported him however we can at the moment and will continue to do so, for however long Taylor and his family need."