Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Calum Clark joined Saracens from Northampton Saints in 2017

Saracens back-row Calum Clark has agreed a new one-year contract.

Clark, who has spent the past three seasons with the club after joining from Northampton Saints, has played more than 50 games.

The 31-year-old will play in the Championship next season after Premiership champions Saracens were relegated for salary cap breaches.

"Calum's influence will be vital in the exciting challenge that lies ahead," director of rugby Mark McCall said.

Clark made one full England appearance against France in a warm-up game for the 2015 World Cup and has also played for England Saxons and the under-20's side.

"Calum has added enormous value to our club in a number of ways over the last three seasons," McCall told the club's offical website. external-link

"On the field he sets a great example with the consistency of his effort and he has played a key role during the various international windows when many of our experienced players were not around.

"Off the field he has a strong desire to pass on his experience and lessons he has learnt to our younger players, who are benefiting greatly from his support and time."