Logovi'i Mulipola helped Newcastle Falcons win promotion back to the Premiership in 2019-20

Gloucester have signed Samoa international prop Logovi'i Mulipola on a short-term contract.

Former Leicester Tigers forward Mulipola, 33, has spent the past two seasons with Newcastle Falcons.

He will be available to play for the Cherry and Whites when the Premiership season resumes in mid-August.

Head coach George Skivington said Mulipola is a "knowledgeable player who can play a key part" for the remainder of the season.

Gloucester confirmed the signing of ex-Bath captain Matt Garvey on a short-term deal on Saturday.