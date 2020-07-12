Exeter Chiefs: Jack Nowell, Stuart Hogg & Henry Slade among 30 to sign new deals
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Exeter Chiefs have agreed new contracts with 30 players, including England backs Jack Nowell and Henry Slade and Scotland captain Stuart Hogg.
England forwards Luke Cowan-Dickie and Sam Simmonds have also signed extensions, as have Wales pair Alex Cuthbert and Tomas Francis.
Premiership leaders Exeter, whose season will resume on 15 August, have not disclosed the length of the deals.
But Chiefs director of rugby Rob Baxter said each contract was "different".
"It's meant us having individual discussions with players and agents, but in the end I feel like we've all got what we need out of it," he added.
"They are not all four-year deals, nor are they all one-year deals, but we feel we have done the right thing in kind of backing this group of players.
Last week, Baxter said the club would soon be announcing the arrival of a new signing that will have "everyone licking their lips", having already brought in Australian fly-half Jack Walsh and Argentine wing Facundo Cordero.
The full list of players to agree new deals is:
- Don Armand
- Corey Baldwin
- Luke Cowan-Dickie
- Alex Cuthbert
- Dave Dennis
- Ollie Devoto
- Dave Ewers
- Tomas Francis
- Tom Hendrickson
- Alec Hepburn
- Jonny Hill
- Stuart Hogg
- Billy Keast
- Jannes Kirsten
- Sean Lonsdale
- Jack Nowell
- Tom Price
- Joe Simmonds
- Sam Simmonds
- Harvey Skinner
- Sam Skinner
- Henry Slade
- Marcus Street
- Stuart Townsend
- Jacques Vermeulen
- Ian Whitten
- Harry Williams
- Will Witty
- Olly Woodburn
- Jack Yeandle