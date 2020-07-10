Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jamie George has played 49 times for England since his international debut in 2015

England hooker Jamie George has signed a new three-year contract with Premiership side Saracens.

The deal means the 29-year-old will play in the Championship next season, with Sarries set to be relegated from the top flight for breaches of the salary cap.

George has won five Premiership titles and three European Champions Cups since coming through the club's academy.

“I couldn’t be happier to have signed for a few more years,” he said.

“I could never really picture myself playing anywhere else, this is home.

"This is probably the most exciting period I’ve ever been involved in with Saracens in terms of the regeneration and the challenge of playing next season in the Championship."

George has made 226 appearances for the north London club since making his senior debut in 2009.

He made his international debut in 2015, winning a total of 49 England caps, and was part of the squad which finished as runners-up at last year's World Cup in Japan.

George has also represented the British & Irish Lions, starting all three Tests in the drawn series in New Zealand in 2017.

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall described George as an "outstanding player and leader".

He added: "It is difficult to put into words the impact that Jamie has had on our club. He sets an incredible example with his drive to get better.

"He will play a vital role in the exciting challenges ahead and we are thrilled he has committed his future to Saracens.”

Saracens will resume the Premiership campaign, which was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, with an away fixture at Bristol on Saturday, 15 August.