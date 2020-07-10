Facundo Cordero: Exeter Chiefs sign young Argentine wing prior to Premiership restart
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Exeter Chiefs have signed Argentine wing Facundo Cordero prior to the restart of the 2019-20 season.
The 21-year-old joins the Premiership leaders from Los Ceibos in his homeland and follows in the footsteps of his brother Santi, who joined in 2018.
Boss Rob Baxter said: "He's younger than Santi was when he came over, but someone with some similar attributes.
"I thought the name Cordero would excite a few people as Santi was a huge fans' favourite."
Cordero's signing comes after Chiefs signed fly-half Jack Walsh on Thursday, while Baxter has also said the club would bring in a player who will have "everyone licking their lips" this month.
The Premiership will resume its season on 14 August after it was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.