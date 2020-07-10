Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

The Premiership season was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic

Premiership clubs will be required to play seven games in as few as 28 days when the league resumes in August.

The fixtures will be confirmed at 16:00 BST, with the first round of the restart taking place on 14-16 August.

But with nine rounds of the regular season left, a congested schedule is inevitable, with the European Cups also set to be completed.

Up to three Premiership rounds will take place in midweek, a rarity for top-flight rugby union.

The schedule will also see a large proportion of matches being shown on BT Sport, who have been without live rugby union action since the league was postponed in March.

The Premiership final is set for 24 October, a week before England's proposed rearranged Six Nations match with Italy, while the finals of the Champions and Challenge Cups are planned for the previous weekend - 16 and 17 October.

Meanwhile, it is currently uncertain where London Irish will play their remaining four home games.

The club's tenancy at the Madejski Stadium has expired, and their new home in Brentford is still to be completed.

"We're currently exploring our options and will be in a position to make an announcement on this soon," said a club spokesperson.