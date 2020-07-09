Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Exeter Chiefs are five points ahead of second-placed Sale at the top of the Premiership table

Premiership leaders Exeter will bring in a player who will have "everyone licking their lips" later this month, says director of rugby Rob Baxter.

The news comes as the Chiefs announced the signing of 20-year-old Australian fly-half Jack Walsh.

English-qualified Walsh had been playing for Manly Marlins and had an offer from Super Rugby's Waratahs.

He will provide cover for Joe Simmonds and Gareth Steenson as Exeter aim to stay at the top of the table.

The season was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic and Premiership Rugby hopes to resume the league on the weekend of 15 August. Clubs were allowed to begin close-contact training on Monday.

"Jack isn't the only newcomer coming in. Interestingly, we have another name who we will be announcing in a week or two's time whose name will have everyone licking their lips," Baxter told the club website. external-link

On Walsh, whose offer from the Waratahs fell through because of the pandemic, Baxter said he was looking forward to seeing what he can do.

"In some ways it's almost like an extended trial period for him," Baxter added.

"I think it's a fantastic opportunity for him and a fantastic opportunity for us. To get a young EQP player over here, one with bags of talent, is great. Now, let's see what kind of rugby he can play."