Edinburgh and Glasgow were on course for the Pro14 play-offs before rugby was suspended

Scottish Rugby is developing a proposal aimed at making Edinburgh v Glasgow on 22 August a "pilot" event with a limited number of fans in attendance.

The rugby body is speaking to the Scottish Government about the proposal for the Pro14 match at Murrayfield.

National clinical director Professor Jason Leitch has said there is "pretty much no chance" of having fans back for the start of the football season.

The Scottish Premiership is scheduled to start on 1 August.

Any plan to allow fans back into stadia would have to be signed off by the government and Scottish Rugby hopes it can implement the measures necessary to gain that approval. There is no indication yet as to how many fans might be allowed into the stadium for the 1872 Cup match.

Edinburgh v Glasgow will be the first game back in the return of the Pro14, with the sides scheduled to meet again at Murrayfield, Scotland's largest stadium with a capacity of more than 67,000, the following weekend.

Neither side has played since before rugby was suspended in March because of the coronavirus.