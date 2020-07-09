Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dafydd Howells won two Wales caps in 2013

Dragons wing Dafydd Howells has signed a contract extension to remain at the region.

Howells, who has made 16 appearances and scored five tries over the last two seasons, has agreed new terms to remain at Rodney Parade.

The 25-year-old has not played since dislocating his elbow against Zebre in November 2019.

"Daf is determined to kick on as we return to rugby," said Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan.

"His challenge now is to play regularly and intensify the competition we are building for places right across the backline."

Howells joins fellow backs Rhodri Williams, Tavis Knoyle, Josh Lewis, Jordan Williams, Will Talbot-Davies, Owen Jenkins, Rio Dyer, Arwel Robson and new recruits Jonah Holmes and Nick Tompkins in signing deals.

"It's been a while since I last played due to injuries so I'm excited to get back out there and show what I can do," said Howells.

"The progress we've made as a team over the past 12 months has been brilliant and I'm excited to be a part of the squad that continues to build on that."