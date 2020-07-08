Amanda Blanc: New Aviva chief executive stays on in WRU roles

Amanda Blanc is one of five women who sit in senior positions in Welsh rugby alongside Aileen Richards, Liza Burgess, Marianne Okland and Julie Paterson.

Professional Rugby Board (PRB) chair Amanda Blanc will continue her Welsh rugby roles despite being named Aviva chief executive this week.

The PRB is the body that represents the Welsh Rugby Union and four regions and Blanc was named as its voluntary independent chair in December 2019.

Blanc is also a WRU board member.

"She's confirmed with me that absolutely she's carrying on with the Union and chairing the PRB," said WRU chairman Gareth Davies.

Blanc was appointed Aviva chief executive this week and is one of only six women currently at the helm of a FTSE 100 company.

"Amanda is a very special person who has great qualities," said Davies.

"The fact Aviva appointed her as chief executive is a great reflection on her and the Union to be able to have somebody like a sitting on our board.

"That's great news for us and a good reflection on the union that people such as Amanda want to be involved with us."

Davies confirmed the hunt for the permanent successor to departing chief executive Martyn Phillips was in place.

It was announced in January that Phillips was due to step down this month but has stayed on in his role "for the foreseeable future" because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"He has agreed to stay on as long as it's required," said Davies.

"He's doing a pivotal role in terms of World Rugby's global calendar etc.

"There isn't a firm date as yet although we have continued our dialogue with the recruitment company we're using to support us in finding a successor. We are moving on with that and that process is ongoing."