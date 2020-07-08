Coronavirus: 10 players and staff at Premiership clubs test positive

By Chris Jones

BBC rugby union correspondent

Breaking news

Six players and four non-playing members of staff have tested positive after the first round of Premiership Rugby's coronavirus testing.

A total of 804 tests were carried out across the 12 clubs on Monday.

Those who have tested positive and their close contacts will now isolate and be assessed in line with guidelines.

The season was suspended in March and Premiership Rugby hopes to resume the league on the weekend of 15 August.

More to follow.

