Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Spectator numbers are expected to be severely restricted when the new season begins in October

Ulster have opted not to sell season tickets for the 2020-21 campaign, instead inviting fans to purchase a membership package that entitles them to priority booking if tickets go on sale.

Next season will begin in October with considerable restrictions on spectator attendance expected.

The province's 'Together Ulster' package will provide members with an exclusive booking period once the club is in a position to welcome some spectators back to Kingspan Stadium.

Ulster returned to small-group training at the end of June as preparations begin for their return to action in late August, when they meet their inter-provincial rivals begin closed doors at the Aviva Stadium.

Authorities in Northern Ireland and the Republic are hopeful of allowing an increased number of spectators to attend outdoor events from the end of July, with the Irish government set to permit up to 500 people.

Regardless, it can be assumed that as long as coronavirus remains a threat mass gatherings will be limited, therefore Ulster have opted to adapt their ticketing approach for next season.

Players returned to training on 29 June

"There are many uncertain factors around the 2020/21 season - be that through the introduction of social distancing measures, the economic landscape and the understanding that some people's willingness to attend matches with crowds of any size," chief executive Jonny Petrie told the club website.

"So we feel that a membership package rather than a traditional Season Ticket is the right thing to do for our supporters."

The package, retailing for adults at £65, promises to deliver exclusive content and promotions to fans as well as priority ticket access.