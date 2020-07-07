Leicester Tigers: Telusa Veainu joins Stade Francais as four sign new deals

Telusa Veainu scores a try
Telusa Veainu declined to sign a new deal at Leicester

Leicester Tigers' Tonga international back Telusa Veainu has left Welford Road to sign for French Top 14 side Stade Francais.

Veainu, 29, becomes the second signing of the day made by the Parisian club, who have also signed Gloucester lock Gerbrandt Grabler.

Meanwhile four more Leicester players have signed contract extensions.

South African back-row forward Hanro Liebenberg, 24, has signed what the club call a "long-term" deal.

Samoa prop Nephi Leatigaga, 26, lock Harry Wells, 27, and Argentina prop Facundo Gigena, 25, have all signed undisclosed-length contracts.

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you