Glasgow Warriors sign lock Hamish Bain from Stade Nicois

Glasgow Warriors have signed lock Hamish Bain from Stade Niçois.

Bain, 22, has made 37 appearances in his two seasons in France's Federale 1, his move there part of a performance partnership with Scottish Rugby.

He joins four other second-row signings by head coach Danny Wilson - Leone Nakarawa, Scotland internationals Scott Cummings and Richie Gray and Kiran McDonald, who has extended his stay.

"It's exciting to be coming back to Scotland," Bain told Warriors website.

"I can't wait to represent Glasgow. They're a really strong side and growing up watching Edinburgh and Glasgow it's kind of a dream come true to have the chance to be playing professional rugby for them.

"I enjoyed my time at Stade Niçois and it has been really good for my game. They pride themselves on their physicality and scrummaging."

Wilson said of the Edinburgh-born Scotland Under-20s cap: "He is a big, young, athletic lock with good lineout defence and a rugby brain.

"Stade Nicois play in a very physical league which will have no doubt helped his development."