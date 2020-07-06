Bristol Bears: Omar Mouneimne joins as defence coach after leaving Worcester

Omar Mouneimne had been with Worcester Warriors since 2017

Omar Mouneimne has joined Bristol Bears as defence coach with immediate effect, following his departure from Premiership rivals Worcester Warriors.

The South African, who has coached internationally with Italy and in the Super Rugby competition with the Stormers, left Worcester last Friday.

He joins Pat Lam's staff, having made an approach to the former Samoa international to link up.

"It was a no brainer for me," director of rugby Lam said.

"While our defence philosophy and systems are very much aligned, it’s his passion, enthusiasm and experience which will help take our 'D' to the next level."

Mouneimne added: “Everybody in the sport is sitting up and taking notice of what is going on at Bristol and the culture that they are building.

"It’s a really exciting time for the club and for me to come onboard and contribute to a team that can genuinely challenge for silverware."