Dom Morris: Saracens centre signs new two-year deal

Dom Morris came through the Saracens youth ranks

Centre Dom Morris has signed a new two-year deal with Saracens, which will expire in the summer of 2022.

Morris, 23 later this month, has played six Premiership games in total - including four this season - and has scored three tries.

The boyhood Sarries fan joined the club's academy as a 15-year-old.

"I've had a tough time with injuries, and they've stuck with me and been good to me," Morris said.

"The environment at Sarries makes you grow as a player and person; everyone genuinely cares about you and wants you to get better."

Morris joins players such as Alex Lewington and Sean Reffell in committing to Saracens beyond this current season for their impending drop into the Championship.

There are a number of players who have also committed but will spend next season on loan to top-tier clubs across Europe, including Nick Tompkins and Alex Lozowski.