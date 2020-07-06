Welsh third-tier club player banned for steroid use

Welsh rugby
Ystalyfera RFC is a member club of the Welsh Rugby Union

A Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) Championship player has been banned for four years for using a banned steroid.

Swansea valley club Ystalyfera RFC player Jesse Patton will not be allowed to play again until November 2023.

Patton was tested at a training session for the third-tier club in September 2019 and tested positive for metendienone, which is classified as an anabolic androgenic steroid.

Patton had claimed that the drug's presence was "unintentional".

The panel appointed by UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) to look into the case found against Patton and he has the right to appeal against the decision.

