Sam Aspland-Robinson: Leicester Tigers outside-back agrees new deal

Sam Aspland-Robinson is still looking for his first Leicester Tigers try

Leicester Tigers outside-back Sam Aspland-Robinson has signed a new deal with the Premiership club.

The 23-year-old joined the Tigers from Harlequins in June 2018 and has made 14 first-team appearances so far.

"He's hard-working, tough, committed to his team-mates and passionate about Leicester Tigers," director of rugby Geordan Murphy told the club website.

"In a short space of time in Leicester, with limited opportunities, he has earned two contract extensions here."

The Tigers have not disclosed the length of contract the former England Under-20 international has signed.