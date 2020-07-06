Sam Aspland-Robinson: Leicester Tigers outside-back agrees new deal
Leicester Tigers outside-back Sam Aspland-Robinson has signed a new deal with the Premiership club.
The 23-year-old joined the Tigers from Harlequins in June 2018 and has made 14 first-team appearances so far.
"He's hard-working, tough, committed to his team-mates and passionate about Leicester Tigers," director of rugby Geordan Murphy told the club website.
"In a short space of time in Leicester, with limited opportunities, he has earned two contract extensions here."
The Tigers have not disclosed the length of contract the former England Under-20 international has signed.