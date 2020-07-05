Phil Dollman: Exeter Chiefs’ long-serving Welsh back signs short-term deal

Phil Dollman has been with Exeter throughout their rise from the Championship to Premiership champions and annual challengers

Long-serving Exeter Chiefs back Phil Dollman has signed a new, short-term contract with the Premiership club to see out the delayed 2019-20 season.

Dollman, 35, who was director of rugby Rob Baxter's first Chiefs signing when he arrived from Newport Gwent Dragons in 2009, was expected to leave when his existing one-year deal ran out.

Although that deal expired on 30 June, Dollman has now agreed to stop on.

"Personally, I'm going to relish every moment of it," said Dollman.

"The Chiefs has been my home for over 10 years now and I've experienced so many good times, both on and off the field.

"It's going to be tough the day I do eventually finish here, but it's been a hell of a journey for me.

"In a way, I'm incredibly lucky that I will get another chance to play a bit more rugby. There are a few boys, guys like Hilly [Sam Hill], Whitey [Nic White], Grog [Greg Holmes] and Kev [Matt Kvesic]. They've had their journeys cut short because of what has happened.

"That's disappointing for them, I'm sure. No doubt they will all have had a bit of a sour taste in the mouth, particularly because of how well the season was going and that they wanted to be part of something special. That said, what can you do?"

Exeter led the Premiership by five points from Sale when the season was suspended because of the Covid-19 pandemic in March.

But, after three months in limbo, once the Chiefs return to training on Monday, they will have a target date of an expected return to Premiership action in mid-August - and the prospect of a home European Champions Cup quarter-final against Northampton.