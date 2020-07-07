Barry Daly: Leinster wing retires aged 27 in pursuit of further education

Daly scored 19 tries in 36 Leinster appearances

Leinster wing Barry Daly has retired from professional rugby aged 27 to pursue further education.

The Dubliner has been offered a scholarship to undertake a two-year Masters degree in business at Boston College.

Daly scored 19 tries in 36 appearances, the bulk of those coming in Leinster's double-winning 2017-18 campaign.

However persistent injury problems have severely restricted his playing time over the last two seasons.

"Leinster is special, the way we've won so much as well," Daly told the club website.

"It's just such a privilege to be able to play for the team that I supported growing up, to play with the lads I played with, and to be coached by the people that I was coached by."