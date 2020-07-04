London Irish: Stephen Myler among nine players released by Premiership club

Stephen Myler scored 266 for London Irish across two seasons

London Irish have released nine players at the end of their contracts, including Stephen Myler, Franco van der Merwe and Scott Steele.

Ex-Northampton fly-half Myler, 35, is the third-highest Premiership scorer of all-time, while Van der Merve, 37, regularly captained the Exiles.

Scrum-half Steele, 26, twice helped the club win promotion to the Premiership.

Dave Porecki, Saia Fainga'a, Alivereti Veitokani, Bryce Campbell, Pat Cilliers and Tom Stephenson have also left.

"They have all been a real pleasure to work with, and as they head into new challenges, I wish them nothing but the very best," said Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney.

It is hoped the Premiership season will restart on 14-16 August, with the Exiles eighth in the table.

The club say contract negotiations remain "ongoing" with a number of players.