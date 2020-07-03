Tim Swinson: Saracens sign former Glasgow Warriors and Scotland second row

England-born Tim Swinson was eligible to play for Scotland through his grandmother

Former Scotland international Tim Swinson has come out of retirement to join Premiership side Saracens.

The 33-year-old second row, who won 38 international caps, had called time on his 14-year professional career in May.

He spent eight years with Glasgow Warriors, winning the 2015 Pro12 title, having joined from Newcastle in 2012.

“Tim's an incredibly experienced player who we believe can have a positive influence on some of our young locks," director of rugby Mark McCall said.

“He is a great competitor as evidenced by the hugely successful career he has enjoyed and we are delighted that he has chosen to extend that career with us.”

Saracens, who will be relegated at the end of the 2019-20 season for breaches of the salary cap, have not disclosed the length of Swinson's contract.

The Premiership campaign, which was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, is scheduled to resume on 15 August.

Meanwhile, Sarries strength and conditioning coach Andy Edwards is leaving Allianz Park to become head of athletic performance of the South Africa national side.

He initially moved to the north London club as a player in 2004 before joining the club's staff in 2006.