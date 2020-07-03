Doddie Weir enters Scottish Rugby Hall of Fame as he turns 50

Weir and family were at Cardiff's Principality Stadium in 2018 when Wales and Scotland played for the Doddie Weir Cup

Doddie Weir has celebrated his 50th birthday by being inducted into Scottish Rugby's Hall of Fame.

Flanker Weir was capped 61 times by Scotland, and was part of the victorious British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa in 1997.

Since confirming in 2017 that he had motor neurone disease, his My Name'5 Doddie Foundation has raised more than £5.8m for MND research.

The ex-Melrose and Newcastle Falcons second row said he is "truly honoured".

He added: "I owe so much to the game of rugby, and to our great rugby family in particular.

"The support I received from players and supporters throughout my career and now in my battle to find a cure for MND has been immense, and has given me the strength to keep fighting.

"Thank you so much for honouring me with this award - and on my 50th birthday too. What a great present."

Interim Scottish Rugby chairman John Jeffrey praised the "incredible efforts" of his former team-mate to raise awareness of the disease.

He said: "His induction is a fitting tribute to such a tremendous ambassador of both our game and country.

"So many people have been inspired by his selfless work and spirit, we thought it was only right he should receive this birthday gift to acknowledge his contribution to sport and life, not only in Scotland, but globally."