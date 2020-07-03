Brandon Nansen: Samoan lock leaves Dragons for Brive
-
- From the section Rugby Union
Samoan lock Brandon Nansen has joined French club Brive after leaving Dragons.
Nansen made 15 appearances in two seasons at Rodney Parade because of a hamstring injury and then a broken arm.
The 26-year-old managed just three games as a replacement after returning to fitness in the 2019/20 campaign.
Dragons have also lost Wales lock Cory Hill to Cardiff Blues but recruited Welsh-qualified second row Joe Maksymiw from Connacht.