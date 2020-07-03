Omar Mouneimne: Worcester Warriors defence coach leaves Sixways

Omar Mouneimne has been with Worcester Warriors since 2017

Worcester Warriors have made a further change to their backroom staff by announcing the departure of defence coach Omar Mouneimne.

The South African, who joined in 2017, will be succeeded as interim defence coach by Jonathan Thomas.

"Omar's departure is of mutual benefit to both the club and him," said director of rugby Alan Solomons.

Warriors are 10th in the Premiership, with the season provisionally scheduled to resume in mid-August.

Solomons continued: "The club is moving in another direction and the incoming coaching staff will facilitate this by, amongst other things, the good synergy they will provide.

"They all know each other well and 'JT' and Mark Irish have worked together for a number of years. I have also worked with both 'JT' and 'Iro' and have struck up a good relationship with both them and Matt Sherratt.

"Importantly, and over and above the strong synergy which will exist within the new coaching team, it has become clear from the discussions we have had over the last period that we are all aligned.

"This is critical for the club to progress. Omar, on the other hand, after having given valuable and much appreciated service to the club over a number of years, is at a point where he is looking for a fresh challenge."