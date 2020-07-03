David Williams: Leicester Tigers sign Nottingham back on loan

Leicester Tigers have not disclosed the precise length of David Williams' loan deal

Leicester Tigers have signed Nottingham back David Williams on loan as they prepare for the resumption of the Premiership season.

The 24-year-old previously came through Leicester's academy, before a spell with Welsh side Ebbw Vale in 2015.

Williams has been with Championship club Nottingham since 2016 and studies at Nottingham Trent University.

“I am a local lad who grew up watching Leicester," Williams told the Tigers website.

"I'm proud to be back at the club, doing my part and contributing to the squad ahead of a return to playing.”