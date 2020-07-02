Alex Lewington: Saracens winger agrees two-year contract extension

Alex Lewington joined Sarries from London rivals London Irish

Saracens winger Alex Lewington has agreed a new deal keeping him at the north London club until at least 2022.

The 28-year-old joined from London Irish in 2018, scoring two tries on his club debut in a Premiership win at Newcastle Falcons.

Saracens will play in the Championship next season after being relegated from the Premiership for breaching salary cap regulations.

“I’m really excited to commit for a further two years,” Lewington said.

“Next year, I’ll probably have more of a leadership role, which is quite an exciting challenge.”

The England Saxons-capped international has made 47 appearances for Saracens.

