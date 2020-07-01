Pro14 derby dates plan for Welsh regions

Cardiff Blues and Scarlets in Pro14 action in January 2020

Wales' four regions have learned about plans for their fixtures for the resumption of the Pro14 season.

League bosses announced the Pro14 would resume on the weekend of 22 August with local derbies after the tournament was suspended in March due to coronavirus.

Scarlets face Cardiff Blues with the Ospreys due to host the Dragons.

Venues are to be officially confirmed but the opening games are in line to be played behind closed doors at Parc y Scarlets and the Liberty Stadium.

On the weekend of 29-30 August, Blues have a home match against Ospreys, while Dragons host Scarlets in a fixture that has already been played at Rodney Parade this season in December 2019.

Blues are not able to play at the Arms Park with the ground currently out of commission as the venue is part of the Dragon's Heart hospital facility in the Principality Stadium.

Rodney Parade is the closest option for Blues, which might raise the prospect of a double-header in Newport that weekend with games likely to be held on separate days.

Any issues over ground availability at Rodney Parade or the Liberty should not be pressing with the new football season not expected to start until September, but all venues will have to be approved.

Exact dates and times of the matches will be confirmed following television commitments.

The curtailed Pro14 season will be completed over four weeks with the final scheduled to take place on 12 September.

Teams from the same nations play against each other over two weekends before the season is concluded via semi-finals and a final.

Those finishing in the top two places in Conference A and B will contest the semi-finals but no Welsh region is likely to make the last four, with only Scarlets having a mathematical chance.

The top three teams in Conference A are Leinster, Ulster and Glasgow Warriors and the top three in Conference B are Edinburgh, Munster and Scarlets.

European qualification will be based on finishing positions after round 13, which has already been finalised, with the unplayed games deemed draws as the Champions Cup looks set to expand to 24 for the 2020-21 tournament.