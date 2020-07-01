Welsh Rugby Union pledges extra £600,000 to help clubs return to play

The WRU was formed by 11 clubs in 1881 at a meeting in Neath. They were Swansea, Lampeter, Llandeilo, Cardiff, Newport, Llanelli, Merthyr, Llandovery, Brecon, Pontypool and Bangor, but the gathering's host town was not represented

The Welsh Rugby Union says it is making a further £600,000 fund available to help clubs cope with returning to play following the coronavirus pandemic.

It is designed to help with buying equipment or adapting facilities that may be required as a result of CV-19 related social distancing measures.

The money will include the central procurement of items such as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Grants will be awarded to clubs on criteria and assessment of need.

The WRU says it has now committed more than £1m in emergency funding to clubs in the past six months.

This includes £100,000 following Storm Dennis, and £300,000 paid to clubs at the start of the CV-19 lockdown, via the £1,000 grant per club.

The £600,000 additional fund will be in addition to the rugby and development grants for the 2020-21 season.

All clubs will be eligible to apply for a grant that meets the WRU's criteria within the scheme and can potentially be increased further from external funding sources.

"Life after this pandemic will never be the same and it can be better than it was before," said WRU chief executive Martyn Phillips.

"There are many factors that mean we can come out of the other side of this crisis stronger than when we went in.

"This is why we have committed a further £600,000 to member clubs... taking the total amount of emergency funding for clubs to more than £1m in the last six months."