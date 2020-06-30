Super6 needs to be 'given a chance', says Jim Mallinder

Mallinder was appointed as Scottish Rugby's performance director in August 2019

Scottish Rugby's Super6 competition should be given "a chance to get going", says the union's performance director Jim Mallinder.

There has been criticism of the semi-professional league in its first year, which was curtailed due to Covid-19.

Scotland prop Gordon Reid said it is not meeting its aim - to prepare players for professional rugby.

"We've started this Super6 and we really need to give it a chance to get going," Mallinder said.

"What we need is a level where players can play as high as possible. That's something we need to work on."

Thirty of Scottish Rugby's academy players will be contracted to Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors from next season to give them greater exposure to the professional game at an earlier age, alongside playing for their Super6 club, which Mallinder believes is an "important step".

He added Scottish Rugby is still hopeful of having a limited crowd of around 1,000 at Murrayfield to watch the Pro14 resume with a derby between Edinburgh and Glasgow on 22 August.

"I do know there's a hope that we could at least try to get something started for those," he said.

"We have a big stadium so it would be nice if we could get some fans in, but I don't think there's any guarantees at this moment in time."