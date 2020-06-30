Billy Searle: Worcester Warriors stand-off extends contract with Premiership club

Billy Searle represented Cornwall at county level earlier in his career

Worcester Warriors stand-off Billy Searle has extended his deal at Sixways before even making his debut for the Premiership club.

Searle, 23, became Warriors' first signing for the 2020-21 season when he joined from Wasps in January on a two-year deal.

But Warriors have already upgraded that to a third year, extending it to 2023.

"Billy is one of the leading young fly-halves in England," said Warriors director of rugby Alan Solomons.

"I'm really pleased he has decided to extend his contract. I have worked with Billy before and look forward to doing so again."

Searle's journey to Sixways

Searle previously played under Warriors director of rugby Alan Solomons during his time as a coaching consultant at Bristol - where he also worked with Jonathan Thomas and Matt Sherratt, who have both been added to the Sixways coaching staff this summer.

Prior to joining Bristol, Exeter-born Searle played for Launceston and Plymouth Albion.

After leaving Ashton Gate for Wasps in 2018, he made 13 appearances in his debut season for the Coventry side before suffering a dislocated ankle and fractured fibula against Bristol almost a year ago.

He is now fully fit and, as his new deal starts on 1 July, will be available for selection if the Premiership season resumes, as expected, on the provisionally scheduled weekend of 15-16 August.

"I can't wait to get back on the pitch and help the team as much as possible," said Searle. "I'm really pleased to have committed further to Worcester".

As well as the signing of Searle, back-row forward Joe Batley and the return of Matt Kvesic, since mid-November, 19 of Warriors' existing staff have been given new deals, while six of their young Academy players have signed their first professional contracts.